AUBURN — On Sunday, Dec. 1, for the third consecutive year, more than 1,200 museum stores representing all 50 states and the District of Columbia, 15 countries and four continents will offer shopping inside museums and cultural institutions during Museum Store Sunday.
The Museum Store at The Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum will participate, with all purchases supporting its parent institution.
“We are excited to be participating in Museum Store Sunday and offer a unique shopping experience with special promotions,” said Teresa Sutton, visitor experience and museum store manager. “This year, we are excited to feature a broad assortment of unique gifts, including photographs, drawings, and canvas prints. We invite everyone to enjoy special pricing on these gift ideas to support the mission of the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum.”
More information on events and promotions during Museum Store Sunday at the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum is online at automobilemuseum.org and on Twitter at @ACDAM1974.
A list of global museum store participants is available at museumstoresunday.org, on Instagram at @museumstoresunday, on Twitter @museumsunday and at facebook.com/museumstoresunday.
