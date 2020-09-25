AUBURN — Teams from DeKalb Molded Plastics and Tempus Technologies turned out Friday to work on projects as part of The annual United Way Day of Caring.
This year’s Day of Caring is different than in previous years. In a normal year, without a pandemic, all projects typically would have been completed on the same day. This year, volunteer groups pick the day that works with their schedule. Projects also are outdoors only, United Way Executive Director Tyler Cleverly said.
On Friday, teams from DeKalb Molded Plastics carried out work on South Indiana Avenue in Auburn and Walnut Street in Butler, while teams from Tempus Technologies completed mulching in Auburn parks, performed outside work at the Women’s Serenity House on South Main Street in Auburn and at on Superior Drive in Auburn.
Teams also were busy Thursday with crews from Ashley Industrial Molding working on the trail at Rieke Park and on Cherry Lane in Auburn and City of Auburn Street Departmentemployees working on a project at the DeKalb County Council on Aging in Auburn.
Teams will be out again this weekend. The Auburn Rotary Club will work on Iwo Street in Auburn, today and a group from Community State Bank will work on a property on Mapleknoll Drive in Garrett.
A total of 24 projects will have been completed at the conclusion of this year’s event.
“Canceling might have been easier, but needs are not going to go away,” Cleverly said of the decision to go ahead with the event in a modified format. He thanked participating teams for their flexibility.
After this weekend, eight projects remain to be completed, and United Way is looking for teams to help, Cleverly said. Work typically involves landscaping, painting and general yard work, he added.
Teams who wish to participate in remaining projects should contact Cleverly at 927-0995.
