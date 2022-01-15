WATERLOO — The DeKalb Central school board Thursday approved bids for upgrades at DeKalb High School and DeKalb Middle School.
The projects associated with a 2021 bond issue were bid in two phases, based on the complexity of design documents, Chief Financial Officer Steve Snider said in a memorandum to the board.
The first phase involved fencing, asphalt and science case work. On Snider’s recommendation, the board awarded contracts to the low bidders in each category. They were: API Construction, $788,400 for athletic asphalt surfaces; Gleave Construction, $95,000 for track fencing; and Lee Company, $110,900 for science casework.
The second phase was more design-intensive and bids were accepted Jan. 11, Snider said. Snider recommended conditionally approving those bids, contingent on the vetting and review of the bidders.
“Should this process result in negative feedback, the contract would not be awarded and a new recommendation for that bid category would be brought to the February meeting,” Snider said in a memorandum to the board.
Bids conditionally approved by the board were: Weigand Construction, $333,000 for building and site concrete, $80,000 for masonry and $758,300 for general trades; Rosema, $37,000 for stud, drywall, insulation and ceilings; Strahm, $629,926 for flooring; Complete Drywall & Texture, $134,196 and $98,548 for painting; Hanna Brothers, $153,800 for painting; BZW, $96,000 for painting; Pranger Enterprises, $206,800 for mechanical; LA Electric, $264,500 for electrical; and Crosby Excavating, $239,910 for earthwork.
Board president Heather Krebs said she was pleased with the bid numbers and that the subcontractors are known entities.
“I have no complaints or reservations about any of them,” she said.
“In the current environment, this is great,” she added of the bids.
Board member Jeff Johnson noted he is employed by API and asked the other board members if they would like him to abstain from voting.
Krebs said since Johnson is not a partner in the company and is an employee, she does not see a conflict. No board member expressed concern about Johnson voting.
In other business Thursday:
• The board accepted two Project Lead The Way grants totaling $2,400 for DeKalb Middle School. The funds will be used to support teacher training and other costs associated with implementing additional PLTW programs at the middle school.
Currently, the middle school offers two classes — design and modeling and automation and robotics, Vaughn told the board. With the grant, the district will provide the training necessary for a teacher to be able to offer two additional PLTW classes — app creators and medical detectives, she said.
The app creators class will allow the school to grow its computer programing options for students. With the addition of medical detectives, the district will further align options that the high school offers so students can continue to explore the field at the high school level, Vaughn said.
• Superintendent Steve Teders reported that classes resumed after Christmas break on Jan. 5 with updated COVID protocols in place.
“Obviously, we know that COVID is with us and so I will comment that our staffing is actually better right now than what it was prior to Christmas break,” he said, but acknowledged that could change at any time.
“I do at least want to comment and give a general idea of where we’re at. We are seeing some increased activity of positive cases in our buildings and we will continue to monitor those and continue to work with our parents and in collaboration with the health department on those positive cases,” Teders said.
“I’m just really proud of the staff throughout the district, from bus drivers to teachers to custodians to maintenance staff, all the way across the board. It’s been a long process for everybody and people in this district have just continued to carry the ball to do the right thing, to keep kids in school and I’m super proud of the efforts and lengths that we’ve gone to make sure that we can maintain that.”
Teders also reiterated the need for substitutes in the district.
“Substitutes are extremely important for us, so if there’s anyone out there that just needs something to do, we have so many different opportunities that you could help sub. From paraprofessional to custodial to food service. We need bus drivers. We need people willing,” Teders said.
“I’ll just put that plea out there once again. We need substitutes. We need people that can come in and help us out. By you making a commitment to help sub, you’re helping us keep our schools open and I think that is what we feel like is the most important thing to do right now.”
• In personnel matters, the board accepted the resignations of: bus driver Nicole Tackett; McKenney-Harrison Elementary School paraprofessionals Angel Pierce and Samantha Harig; food service employees Denise Carper and Aimee Reeves; and Waterloo Elementary School paraprofessional Amber Brumbaugh.
The board approved the appointments of McKenney-Harrison temporary fourth-grade teacher Chelsea McGill; Country Meadow Elementary School custodian Mike Davis; and high school long-term substitute science teacher Abigail Glenn.
