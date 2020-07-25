Monday
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Commissioners, courthouse, Auburn.
6 p.m. — Garrett-Keyser-Butler school board, Garrett High School room 49. The agenda includes consideration of a school reopening plan.
6 p.m. — Hamilton Redevelopment Commission, Town Hall, 900 S. Wayne Street.
7 p.m. — Hamilton Plan Commission, Town Hall, 900 S. Wayne St.
Tuesday
5 p.m. — Auburn Ordinance and Resolution Committee, Norman E. Yoder Council Chambers, 206 E. 9th St., meeting to review Municipal Code 95.13 as it relates to sidewalks.
6 p.m. — Auburn Board of Zoning Appeals, City Hall council chambers, 210 E. Ninth St. The agenda includes variances for garages at 714 Hazel St. and 805 E. 9th St.; a sign at 400 E. Ensley Ave. and a deck at 206 N. Main St.
6 p.m. — Auburn Parks and Recreation Board, Rieke Park Lodge, Auburn.
7 p.m. — Corunna Town Council, Town Hall.
Wednesday
9 a.m. — DeKalb County Council Job Classification/Compensation Committee, Commissioners Court, DeKalb County Courthouse. The agenda includes: review of job classification requests by Soil & Water to reconfigure the entire department’s positions; by commissioners to revise the job description and wages of the Weights and Measures Inspector; and by the Health Department to revise the pay grade and wages of the full-time RN position.
Thursday
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Drainage Board, Commissioners’ Court, second floor, courthouse.
5:30 p.m. — Ashley Town Council, meeting to award the street bid for McEntarfer Dr and have discussion on 2021 budget, Ashley Community Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.