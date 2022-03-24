AUBURN — Established physician Dr. Trina Chapman-Smith is joining Parkview Physicians Group – Family Medicine and relocating her practice to 1314 E. 7th St., Suite 102, in Auburn.
“We are excited that Dr. Chapman-Smith is joining the Parkview family and will continue to serve DeKalb County residents in her new office location on our campus,” said Tasha Eicher, president, Parkview DeKalb Hospital. “It’s a true pleasure to work with a provider who’s been a long-time fixture in the community and is so well known for caring deeply about her patients.”
Chapman-Smith has operated a family medicine practice in Auburn since 1992 and appreciates the culture of the region she calls home.
“I was born in Fort Wayne and grew up in the communities of New Haven and Woodburn,” she said.
“DeKalb County is remarkably similar in its close-knit, family-oriented vibe, and my husband and I have loved raising children here. Now, we’re enjoying watching our grandchildren thrive here, too.”
Chapman-Smith will continue to serve as medical director of St. Martin’s Health Care Charity Clinic, a position she’s held since 2013, and as oversight physician for the DeKalb Central Schools Clinic, a role she’s filled since 2017. Earlier in her career, she was an industrial physician for Cardinal IG Glass and Auburn Gear.
Chapman-Smith received her medical degree from the Indiana University School of Medicine and completed her family medicine residency through the Fort Wayne Medical Education Program. She attended Manchester College for her undergraduate education, earning a bachelor’s degree in biology and chemistry.
“My practice style has always been predicated on communication and relationship,” she said, “and I’m blessed that, through the years, many of my patients have become friends. Even in the toughest of times, I feel deeply privileged that God gave me the skill set to be a physician.”
Chapman-Smith draws satisfaction from caring for patients of all ages, particularly diagnostically challenging patients, and has special interests in the areas of adolescent health, exercise counseling, rheumatology and joint injections and hospital medicine.
Outside of work, her favorite hobbies and activities keep her as busy as she is during office hours.
“When I’m not working, I enjoy lake outings with my family, lunches out with my friends, running and hiking, writing, enjoying my cat and dog, doing absolutely anything with my grandkids, and reading because ‘there are so many books and [there’s] so little time,’” she said.
Chapman-Smith can be reached at her new office number, 927-5045, as of March 28.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.