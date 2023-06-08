AUBURN — Auburn Main Street will host the Back to the Bricks tour in downtown Auburn on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. with over 300 cars.
Beginning at 11 a.m., local car enthusiasts are encouraged to bring their cars downtown and participate in the fun for $10 for the day. The entry point will be at North Main Street by the Auburn Brewing Company.
There will be a retro “Hippie Market” at the James Cultural Plaza, a historic walking tour, food trucks and live music. Austin Marsh, Jade Witt, Royce White, The Dee Bee’s and Todd Staszak will perform around town from 5-7 p.m.
It is not too late to sign up to be a vendor at the “Hippie Market.” Visit auburnmainstreet.networkforgood.com/events/57267-hippie-market for details.
Event sponsors are City of Auburn, Ambassador Enterprises, DeKalb County Visitors Bureau, Astral at Auburn, Downtown Auburn Business Association, Rieke Packaging Corporation, and DeKalb County Council on Aging, DART and the Heimach Center.
