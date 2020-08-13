AUBURN — The annual auction of downtown Auburn’s art exhibits will take place in a new style this year.
The event, usually held under a tent in downtown Auburn, will feature a mobile dinner and online auction on Sept. 16.
Before 6 p.m. on the day of the event, volunteers will deliver a large gift bag with a gourmet dinner of heavy hors d'oeuvres to each ticket holder. Several options are made with local wine, beer or produce and come with recipes so participants can recreate the dishes.
All purchasers of couple tickets will receive a discount and choice of Byler Lane Wine or Auburn Brewing Company Beer hand-delivered to their homes.
Each party kit will include a welcome gift for each ticket purchaser.
At 7 p.m., an online auction will begin for 20 garden benches decorated by local artists, with bidding closing at 8 p.m. Bidding officially will begin Sept. 9 on mobile devices.
The one-hour bidding period on Sept. 16 will include special and specific giving opportunities. The event will feature live feeds on Facebook with the committee or artists who created the 20 benches.
Tickets may be purchased at daba4auburn.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.