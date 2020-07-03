AUBURN — Thirty-five people were sentenced for criminal offenses during hearings June 15-29 in DeKalb Superior Court I. Judge Kevin Wallace and Senior Judges George Brown and Kim Van Valer presided over the hearings.
Kelsey Holland of the 700 block of Walnut Street, Fort Wayne, received a 60-day suspended sentence for operating a vehicle with a controlled substance, a Class C misdemeanor. She was placed on probation, and her driving license was suspended for 90 days.
Kyle Malott of the 7000 block of Thamesford Drive, Fort Wayne, was sentenced to one year of incarceration, all suspended except 60 days, and fined $100 for theft, a Class A misdemeanor.
Amanda Long of the 100 block of East Hannah Street, Columbia City, was sentenced to two years of incarceration, all suspended except 180 days, for possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony. She received credit for 25 days served in jail while the case was pending. She was placed on probation and was fined $50.
Leslie Sparks of the 300 block of College Street, Ligonier, was sentenced to two years of incarceration for possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and 60 days of incarceration for possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor. The sentences will be served at the same time and are suspended except for 180 days.
Timothy Rarick of the 1100 block of Moyer Street, Kendallville, was sentenced to 180 days of incarceration for possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Megan Snavley of the 1100 block of Alyson Avenue, Auburn, received a one-year suspended sentence for theft, a Class A misdemeanor.
Heidi Delooff of the 2700 block of West Washington Center Road, Fort Wayne, was fined $100 for cruelty to an animal, a Class A misdemeanor.
Harlan Barton of the 2700 block of West Washington Center Road, Fort Wayne, was fined $100 for cruelty to an animal, a Class A misdemeanor.
Michelle Hensley of the 1100 block of Steve Street, Auburn, was fined $100 for driving while suspended, a Class A misdemeanor.
Gary Sexton of Kendallville received a one-year suspended sentence for domestic battery, a Class A misdemeanor.
Natalie Catalan-Lechuga of the 1500 block of Crescent Avenue, Fort Wayne, was sentenced to one year of incarceration, all suspended except 60 days, for operating a vehicle as a habitual traffic violator, a Level 6 felony. She was placed on probation and was fined $200.
William Zink of the 4700 block of C.R. 40-A, Auburn, received a 180-day suspended sentence and was placed on probation for leaving the scene of an accident, a Class B misdemeanor.
Buryl Smith of the 100 block of South Gonser Street, Ashley, received a one-year suspended sentence for domestic battery, a Class A misdemeanor.
Dina Teders of the 2700 block of East Skinner Lake Drive North, Albion, was sentenced to one year of incarceration, all suspended except 30 days, for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class A misdemeanor. She was placed on probation, and her driving license was suspended for 90 days.
Jason Schwartz of the 6700 block of Raintree Road, Fort Wayne, received a pair of 120-day sentences, to be served at the same time, for driving while suspended and possession of marijuana, both Class A misdemeanors.
Shane Marshall of the 1100 block of Alyson Avenue, Auburn, was sentenced to 912 days of incarceration, all suspended except 550 days, for operating a vehicle while intoxicated having a previous conviction, a Level 6 felony. He was placed on probation, and his driving license was suspended for one year.
Madalynn Collins of the 600 block of North Van Buren Street, Auburn, was sentenced to 60 days of incarceration, all suspended except two days, for operating a vehicle with an unlawful alcohol concentration, a Class A misdemeanor. She was placed on probation, and her driving license was suspended for 90 days.
Jama Reimschisel of the 1000 block of Ontario Lane, Auburn, was sentenced to 60 days of incarceration, all suspended except two days, for operating a vehicle with an unlawful alcohol concentration, a Class C misdemeanor. She was placed on probation, and her driving license was suspended for 90 days.
Michael Horwitz of the 600 block of East Keyser Street, Garrett, was sentenced to one year of incarceration, all suspended except 270 days, for operating a vehicle with an unlawful alcohol concentration, a Class A misdemeanor. He was placed on probation, and his driving license was suspended for one year.
Roc A. Davidson of the 15000 block of Carmel Lane, Huntertown, received a pair of one-year sentences for possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and making a false identity statement, a Class A misdemeanor. The sentences will be served at the same time and are suspended except for 14 days, which are deemed to have been served.
Michael Lilly of the 100 block of North Pearl Street, Butler, was sentenced to one year of incarceration, all suspended except 90 days, for possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Jamie Miller of the 3300 block of C.R. 26, Waterloo, received a 60-day suspended sentence and was placed on probation for operating a vehicle with an unlawful alcohol concentration, a Class C misdemeanor. She was fined $100, and her driving license was suspended for 60 days.
Bryce Delong of the 4900 block of C.R. 7, Garrett, was sentenced to one year of incarceration, all suspended except 90 days, for fraud, a Level 6 felony.
Cassandra Gienger of the 900 block of Autumn Hills Drive, Avilla, received a pair of one-year sentences for resisting law enforcement and possession of a controlled substance, both Class A misdemeanors. The sentences will be served at the same time and are suspended except for two days. She received credit for two days served while the case was pending.
Dennis Thompson of the 100 block of Robin Drive, Coldwater, Michigan, was sentenced to one year of incarceration for possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony. He received credit for 28 days served in jail while the case was pending.
Jason Emigh of the 5100 block of Old Maysville Road, Fort Wayne, received a one-year suspended sentence and was placed on probation for battery with moderate bodily injury, a Level 6 felony.
Mason Petre of the 1200 block of Phaeton Way, Auburn, was sentenced to 90 days of incarceration, all suspended except 20 days, for operating a vehicle with an unlawful alcohol concentration, a Class A misdemeanor. He was placed on probation and was fined $100.
Brooke Bartholomew of the 800 block of Griswold Court, Auburn, received a 60-day suspended sentence for operating a vehicle with a controlled substance in the body, a Class C misdemeanor.
Amanda Allen of the 300 block of West 7th Street, Auburn, was fined $50 for possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Geoffrey Ray of the 900 block of South Cowen Street, Garrett, received a one-year suspended sentence for possession of methamphetamine, a Class A misdemeanor.
Melissa Henry of the 500 block of East Wayne Street, Kendallville, was sentenced to 30 days of incarceration, with credit for four days served, for operating a vehicle with a controlled substance in the body, a Class C misdemeanor.
Dakota Hart of the 100 block of Depot Street, Butler, was sentenced to 1½ years of incarceration, all suspended except 120 days, for theft, a Level 6 felony. He received credit for 10 days served while the case was pending. In a separate case, he received a 1½-year suspended sentence for possession of methamphetamine. The sentences will be served consecutively.
Charles Mansbarger III of the 200 block of South Cowen Street, Garrett, was sentenced to one year of incarceration, all suspended except 180 days, for operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration of at least 0.15 grams, a Class A misdemeanor.
April McCoy of the 200 block of East Pine Street, Kendallville, was sentenced to 1½ years of incarceration, all suspended except 90 days, for possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony. She received credit for three days served while the case was pending.
William Thoma of the 5100 block of C.R. 15, Garrett, was sentenced to 90 days of incarceration, all suspended except 20 days, for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class A misdemeanor. His driving license was suspended for 90 days
