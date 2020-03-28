RIVERVIEW, Florida — Auburn native Kristi McCart returns to “The Biggest Loser” in Tuesday night’s episode on the USA Network, for the TV series’ season finale and awarding of a consolation prize.
McCart reached the final five of the reality show’s 12 contestants before she was eliminated in episode 8, losing the fewest pounds of the remaining competitors that week.
After returning to their homes, nine contestants who did not reach the finals continued trying to drop weight, with a $25,000 award awaiting the winner.
McCart can’t disclose the outcome, but photos taken since her departure from the show reveal an even-slimmer woman than the one who dropped from 264 to 215 pounds over eight weeks. As another positive sign, she finished a 10-kilometer race while back at home in Florida, where she practices law.
However, when she reached home after two months on “The Biggest Loser” campus in New Mexico, McCart faced much bigger challenges than shedding pounds.
Her husband, fellow DeKalb High School graduate Tom McCart, underwent surgery on his ear 36 hours after she returned.
“It was a whirlwind 14 days trying to get him recovered. He was on bed rest and unable to move,” McCart said this week.
“I was essentially like a single mom, taking care of everything and trying to figure out what my new normal looked like,” she added.
“I had one foot in reality back home, but I still had the other foot in game mode, because I was still in competition for the $25,000 at-home prize. So I couldn’t let up on working out and eating right, and it was a struggle finding that balance.”
Her husband’s need for surgery was just one of three crises that struck the McCart family in the middle of Kristi’s time on the show.
In a single phone call, she learned her husband needed an operation; Tom and their toddler son, Cole, had been hit by another driver, ruining their vehicle and sending both to the emergency room; and the family’s dog had died suddenly.
“It was a little bit jarring having all of that come my way in week 4,” Kristi McCart said. “Being home, it felt good to know that everyone was going to be OK, and if something else did occur, I was there with them.
“To say that my husband went through a lot while I was gone is an understatement.”
In real time, McCart returned home in late October. She stayed in Florida about six weeks before returning to film the show’s finale.
On the show’s first episode, McCart struggled to run a mile in 18 or 19 minutes.
During the week before Thanksgiving, before taping the final episode, McCart ran her first 10-kilometer race in Tampa. She averaged 12 minutes per mile for the 6.2-mile course.
“I definitely improved in time and distance,” she said. Now, she has signed up for a triathlon in April 2021.
Her motto for this year is, “Say ‘yes’ and figure it out afterward,” she said.
“I work out usually about 4-5 days a week at a studio … for about an hour,” McCart said. She tries to add a walk, jog or workout in her home gym later in the day.
She monitors her diet and keeps a food diary, working with a nutritionist the show provided. She sticks to a calorie goal, watching her grams of fat, protein and carbohydrates.
“I try to eliminate processed food as much as possible. … It’s kind of keeping food simple and using single-ingredient foods as much as possible,” she said.
“I’m no longer giving myself cheat meals or cheat days,” she added. At the end of each day, she might find unused calories are available for a treat.
McCart posts her journey and shares lifestyle tips online through Instagram, at the address kristi_with_the_good_hair.
“It’s a moniker that Bob Harper, the host, used to describe me every time I stepped up on the scale” during the show, she said. His comments never made it onto the version viewers saw.
“It’s always been a thing,” McCart said about her dark, flowing hair’s reputation.
Online, McCart fields questions about diet, motivation and exercise. Some of her messages have come from a former teacher and several classmates from DeKalb High School, where she graduated in 2006.
“I try to answer every single one and reach out to everybody … I’m happy to share whatever I’ve learned with them,” she said.
“I feel very strongly that this platform was given to me to help continue motivating and inspiring people at home to go on their own journey,” she said. She intends to continue posting about her meals, workouts, struggles and successes on Facebook and Instagram.
“The Biggest Loser” experience taught McCart “to be comfortable being uncomfortable,” she said.
“That was difficult the first month or so,” she added. “Now, being removed from it for a few months, I enjoy the feeling of pushing my body and finding the new limits of what I can do and improving on it.”
