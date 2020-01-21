AUBURN — The DeKalb County Salvation Army 2019 Red Kettle Campaign raised $14,531, campaign coordinator Renee Florin reported Thursday. The campaign ran Nov. 14-Dec. 31.
Money raised in DeKalb County stays in DeKalb County and provides: nursing home gifts distributed by Catholic Charities; school supplies distributed by Shelter/SonShine Ministries; financial assistance for families in crisis; summer camp for children; family assistance during natural disasters; and winter boots for school children distributed by Shelter/SonShine Ministries and Shoe Sensation.
Ringers came from groups including the Auburn Rotary, which collected $2,215; homeschooled students, who collected $895; and Ashley Sparkman and the J.R. Watson Elementary School student council, who collected $633. A total of $77 was collected in the counter kettle at Shoe Sensation.
