INDIANAPOLIS — Sen. Dennis Kruse, R-Auburn, said he is pleased by the accomplishments of the state Legislature, which ended its 2020 session Thursday.
“Over the course of the 2020 legislative session, I have worked alongside my colleagues to develop and support legislation aimed at improving our education system and public health,” Kruse said in a news release.
“One of my top priorities this session was to hold schools harmless for ILEARN test results. I authored Senate Enrolled Act 2, a measure to enact a two-year adjustment, also called a hold harmless agreement to the school accountability system. I believe two years, rather than a one-year adjustment, is best to give education leaders enough time to update our state accountability systems. I am thankful to say that this bill was signed into law,” he said. “Another top priority of mine was to improve the health of Hoosiers. Reducing smoking and vaping is one of the most crucial things we can do as a state to improve our health. That’s why I supported Senate Enrolled Act 1, which aligns state law with federal law by raising the minimum age to buy or possess tobacco products, e-liquids and e-cigarettes from 18 to 21 years old,” Kruse added.
“I am grateful with the legislation passed that focused on improving the education system and overall health of Hoosiers, and I will continue to work with my colleagues to keep moving Indiana forward.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.