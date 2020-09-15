INDIANAPOLIS — The Alzheimer’s Association Greater Indiana Chapter is offering a new dementia caregiver support group for Fort Wayne and surrounding communities in northeast Indiana.
The support group will meet at 10 a.m. on the third Wednesday of the month. Because of COVID-19, meetings will be held virtually. Caregivers can join online or by phone.
“We continue to offer chapter-wide virtual support groups during this time, but we wanted to provide a place specifically for caregivers in northeast Indiana as well,” said Maggie Cattell, Alzheimer’s Association Greater Indiana Chapter program manager for Fort Wayne.
“Support groups are a great way to connect with people who are going through a similar journey, but they also give caregivers a forum for sharing local information and resources. Especially during this difficult time, families facing Alzheimer’s and dementia need all the support they can get.”
All programs and support groups are free of charge. Registration is required and available at alz.org/crf or via the Alzheimer’s Association free helpline at (800) 272-3900.
The Helpline is also available any time, day or night, for immediate, confidential support. Master’s-level care consultants can offer crisis assistance, information on care planning and legal decisions, strategies to reduce caregiver stress and more.
