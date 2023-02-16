Law enforcement officers
make several arrests
AUBURN — Local police officers made these arrests Feb. 13-14, according to DeKalb County Jail records.
Willie Jones, 20, of the 300 block of South Walsh Street, Garrett, was arrested at 4:03 p.m. Feb. 13 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging failure to appear on a probation violation for theft, a Class A misdemeanor.
Megan Limecooley, 26, of the 1100 block of East Auburn Drive, Auburn, was arrested at 11:10 p.m. Feb. 13 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on charges of battery to a law enforcement office, a Level 6 felony; resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor; and operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Alexandrea Music, 27, of the 1200 block of St. Marys Avenue, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 7:36 a.m. Feb. 14 by Butler Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Zackary Meade, 39, of the 1800 block of North Shore Drive, Rome City, was arrested at 11:13 a.m. Feb. 14 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of violation of bail conditions (battery resulting in injury, a Class A misdemeanor).
Gawon Benson, 29, 1300 block of Fayette Drive, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 9:46 p.m. Feb. 14 by Auburn Police on charges of driving while suspended with prior, a Class A misdemeanor; possession of a device to interfere with a drug/alcohol screen, a Class B misdemeanor; and refuse to identify, a Class C misdemeanor.
