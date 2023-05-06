AUBURN — Judge Adam Squiller sentenced eight people for criminal offenses during hearings in DeKalb Superior Court I Tuesday and Wednesday.
Roger Lee Boese of the 200 block of West S.R. 4, Ashley, was sentenced to 540 days, of be served on community corrections, for maintaining a common nuisance, a Level 6 felony.
Aaron Lynn Brown of the 300 block of West 15th Street, Auburn, was sentenced to two years, all suspended except 180 days, to be served on community corrections, for possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony. He was placed on probation for the balance of the sentence.
Travis J. Milledge of the 5100 block of South 100 East 57, Churubusco, received a pair of one-year sentences, to be served at the same time, for counterfeiting and possession of methamphetamine, both Level 6 felonies.
Nina Marie Evanoff of the 100 block of Depot Street, Butler, was sentenced to six years, all suspended except four years, for dealing in methamphetamine, a Level3 felony. The sentence will be served on home detention. She was placed on probation for two years.
Randy Lee Lockard of the 1400 block of Shawna Street, Auburn, was sentenced to one year of incarceration, all suspended except 180 days, for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class A misdemeanor. He was placed on probation for 185 days and his driving license was suspended for one year.
Jacob M. Johnston of the 300 block of South Randolph Street, Garrett, was sentenced to four days in jail for reckless driving, a Class C misdemeanor.
Roy G. Jarnagin Jr. of the 400 block of Oak Trail, Garrett, was sentenced to one year of incarceration for theft, a Class A misdemeanor. He received a one-year suspended sentence and one year of probation for a separate charge of theft, a Class A misdemeanor. The sentences will be served consecutively.
Joshua J. King of the 700 block of Oakdale Street, Garrett, was sentenced to 10 days in jail, with credit for five days served, for disorderly conduct, a Class B misdemeanor.
