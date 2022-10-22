Today
3-5 p.m. — Trunk-or-treat, Auburn Church of the Nazarene, 2301 N. Main St.
2-6 p.m. — Octoberfest, Garrett American Legion Post 178, 515 W. Fifth Ave. Events include a beer tasting tent, food vendors, live music and activities for all ages. Cost is $25 in advance for tasting tent, $30 the day of the event. Children are free. Tickets on sale at the legion only. Proceeds benefit the Veterans National Memorial Shrine and Museum in Fort Wayne.
7-9 p.m. — Halloween Walk, Eckhart Park, 1500 S. Cedar St., Auburn. Those attending can enjoy an interactive walk through Eckhart Park filled with festive inflatables, lights and handmade props. Admission is free.
Sunday, Oct. 23
7-9 p.m. — Halloween Walk, Eckhart Park, 1500 S. Cedar St., Auburn. Those attending can enjoy an interactive walk through Eckhart Park filled with festive inflatables, lights and handmade props. Admission is free.
Monday, Oct. 24
9:30 a.m. — Chair yoga, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
10:30 a.m. — Traditional yoga, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
12:30 p.m. — Euchre, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
1 p.m. — Party Bridge, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Tuesday, Oct. 25
9 a.m.-2 p.m. — SHIP (Medicare) counseling, by appointment, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
4-7 p.m. — Healthy Halloween, YMCA of DeKalb County parking lot, family-friendly free event open to the community; healthy treats, prizes, and activities; giveaways include four bikes, t-shirts, and more; family-friendly costumes only; bring your own trick-or-treat bag; 4-4:30 p.m. for participants with special needs, 4:30-7 p.m. all participants.
Wednesday, Oct. 26
9:30 a.m. — Chair yoga, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
10:30 a.m. — Traditional yoga, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
1 p.m. — Traditional yoga, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
4:30-7 p.m. — Beef and noddle dinner, hosted by DeKalb County Extension Homemakers, Exhibit Hall, DeKalb County Fairgrounds, 708 S. Union St. Dinner includes homemade beef and noodles, mashed potatoes, green beans, applesauce and homemade pies. Freewill offering will go toward scholarships and other charities.
5-7 p.m. — Butler Community Food Pantry, Butler United Methodist Church, 501 W. Green St.
Thursday, Oct. 27
10 a.m. — Tai Chi, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
12:15 p.m. — Tai Chi, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
12:30 p.m. — Euchre, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Friday, Oct. 28
9 a.m.-2 p.m. — SHIP (Medicare) counseling, by appointment, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
1:30 p.m. — Scrabble, Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
6:30 p.m. — Euchre, Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
7-9 p.m. — Halloween Walk, Eckhart Park, 1500 S. Cedar St., Auburn. Those attending can enjoy an interactive walk through Eckhart Park filled with festive inflatables, lights and handmade props. Admission is free.
Saturday, Oct. 29
Noon-4 p.m. — Fall festival, Hamilton Wesleyan Church, games, food, bounce houses and prizes, free. Preregister at HamiltonWesleyan.Church.
4:30 p.m. — Bluegill fish fry, Cedar Lake Church of Christ , 1492 C.R. 27, Waterloo. Fried bluegill, tartar sauce, coleslaw, baked beans, chips, dinner roll, dessert choice of cherry cheesecake, pumpkin pie, apple pie, Texas sheet cake; freewill donation; doors open at 4:30 p.m.; carry-out only.
7-9 p.m. — Halloween Walk, Eckhart Park, 1500 S. Cedar St., Auburn. Those attending can enjoy an interactive walk through Eckhart Park filled with festive inflatables, lights and handmade props. Admission is free.
Sunday, Oct. 30
7-9 p.m. — Halloween Walk, Eckhart Park, 1500 S. Cedar St., Auburn. Those attending can enjoy an interactive walk through Eckhart Park filled with festive inflatables, lights and handmade props. Admission is free.
Monday, Oct. 31
1 p.m. — Party Bridge, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Monday, Nov. 7
1 p.m. — Party Bridge, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Saturday, Nov. 12
9 a.m.-3 p.m. — Friends of the Eckhart Public Library book sale, adult and children’s books, CDs, DVDs, audio books, yearbooks, and collector books. Friends members 9-10 a.m.; open to the public 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Library Annex, 212 W. 12th St., Auburn.
Sunday, Nov. 13
3-4 p.m. — Heaven Bound 2.0, performing at St. John’s United Church of Christ, 0027 C.R. 23, Ashley. A freewill offering will be accepted for the “Save the Stained Glass Windows” of St. John’s.
Monday, Nov. 14
1 p.m. — Party Bridge, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Wednesday, Nov. 16
5-7 p.m. — Butler Community Food Pantry, Butler United Methodist Church, 501 W. Green St.
Saturday, Nov. 19
9 a.m.-2 p.m. — Cookie/candy stroll, hosted by DeKalb County Extension Homemakers, Exhibit Hall, DeKalb County Fairgrounds, $8 per pound, containers and gloves provided.
Monday, Nov. 21
1 p.m. — Party Bridge, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
7 p.m. — DeKalb County Republican Women’s Club, Republican Headquarters, 125 W. 8th St., Auburn.
Monday, Nov. 28
1 p.m. — Party Bridge, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Friday, Dec. 2
4-6 p.m. — Brookside tours of decorated areas featuring creches, University of Saint Francis, 2701 Spring St., Fort Wayne. Reservations are required and can be made at go.sf.edu/creches. There are limited spots, and a freewill offering will be requested.
Saturday, Dec. 3
10 a.m.-noon — Breakfast with St. Nicholas, University of Saint Francis Performing Arts Center Ballroom, 431 W. Berry St., Fort Wayne. The event features a buffet breakfast, storytime, crafts and games. Tickets are available at usfstnicholas2022.eventbrite.com. Admission is $10 per adult and $6 for children ages 2-12. Contact the Alumni Office at alumni@sf.edu or 399-8034 with questions.
Noon-5 p.m. — Brookside tours of decorated areas featuring creches, University of Saint Francis, 2701 Spring St., Fort Wayne. Reservations are required and can be made at go.sf.edu/creches. There are limited spots, and a freewill offering will be requested.
Sunday, Dec. 4
Noon-5 p.m. — Brookside tours of decorated areas featuring creches, University of Saint Francis, 2701 Spring St., Fort Wayne. Reservations are required and can be made at go.sf.edu/creches. There are limited spots, and a freewill offering will be requested.
5:30-7:30 p.m. — Lighting of the Lake and Living Nativity, St. Francis Chapel and Mirror Lake, University of Saint Francis, 2701 Spring St., Fort Wayne. Free petting zoo begins at 5:30 p.m., followed by the blessing of luminaries dedicated to those who are special at 6 p.m. Immediately following the blessing, members of our University community will portray the Living Nativity. End the evening with complimentary cookies and hot cocoa at Achatz Hall of Science and John and Toni Murray Research Center. Place a luminary order or contact Willie Romero at jromero@sf.edu or 399-8033 with questions.
Monday, Dec. 5
1 p.m. — Party Bridge, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Wednesday, Dec. 7
7 p.m. — University Singers Christmas Concert, St. Francis Chapel, University of Saint Francis, 2701 Spring St., Fort Wayne. The concert is free and open to the public. Contact mmcgowan@sf.edu with questions.
Friday, Dec. 9
4-6 p.m. — Brookside tours of decorated areas featuring creches, University of Saint Francis, 2701 Spring St., Fort Wayne. Reservations are required and can be made at go.sf.edu/creches. There are limited spots, and a freewill offering will be requested.
Saturday, Dec. 10
9 a.m.-3 p.m. — Friends of the Eckhart Public Library book sale, adult and children’s books, CDs, DVDs, audio books, yearbooks, and collector books. Friends members 9-10 a.m.; open to the public 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Library Annex, 212 W. 12th St., Auburn.
Noon-5 p.m. — Brookside tours of decorated areas featuring creches, University of Saint Francis, 2701 Spring St., Fort Wayne. Reservations are required and can be made at go.sf.edu/creches. There are limited spots, and a freewill offering will be requested.
Sunday, Dec. 11
Noon-5 p.m. — Brookside tours of decorated areas featuring creches, University of Saint Francis, 2701 Spring St., Fort Wayne. Reservations are required and can be made at go.sf.edu/creches. There are limited spots, and a freewill offering will be requested.
Monday, Dec. 12
1 p.m. — Party Bridge, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Wednesday, Dec. 14
5-7 p.m. — Butler Community Food Pantry, Butler United Methodist Church, 501 W. Green St.
Monday, Dec. 19
1 p.m. — Party Bridge, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
7 p.m. — DeKalb County Republican Women’s Club, Republican Headquarters, 125 W. 8th St., Auburn.
