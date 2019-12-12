AUBURN — At its meeting Thursday, the Auburn Board of Works approved contracts for four street projects in 2020.
The projects and contractors:
• Reconstruction of two blocks of West 14th Street near McKenney-Harrison Elementary School, from Indiana Avenue to Van Buren Street, was awarded to Wayne Asphalt for $125,688. The work will occur in summer, when school is not in session.
• Milling and repaving of South Van Buren Street, between 7th and 14 streets, and on a section of North Dewey Street in the Bridgewater neighborhood was awarded to Wayne Asphalt for $99,145.
• Installation of concrete curbs and sidewalk access improvements on Van Buren and Jackson streets was awarded to Chuck’s Custom Concrete for $76,046. Mayor Norm Yoder said the company worked on the 6th Street streetscape project in downtown Auburn.
• Asphalt milling and binder patching on Center Street, from Old Brick Road to just north of Feller Funeral Home, and Old Brick Road, from Center Street to 200 feet south of Ashwood Drive, was awarded to Niblock for $90,874.
The board also awarded a contract to Seiss Concrete to build a safety wall extension at the Auburn Police Department firing range for its low bid of $27,001.
