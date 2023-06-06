Fire pension board
to meet June 12
AUBURN — The Auburn Fire Pension Board will meet at 8 a.m. Monday, June 12.
The meeting will be conducted at Fire Station 2, located at 902 S. Grandstaff Drive, Auburn.
The purpose of the meeting will be to review three prospective firefighter candidates to be submitted to the state for approval.
