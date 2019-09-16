AUBUR — The DeKalb County Election Board’s Vote Center Study Committee will meet on Thursday at 6 p.m. in the basement of the DeKalb County Office Building, 215 E. 9th St., Auburn.
Entry to the building is through the ground-level rear door facing 10th Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.