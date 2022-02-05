WATERLOO — In an effort to further increase student safety, the DeKalb Central school district is installing illuminated signs on the front and back of its school buses.
“We’re always looking at what can we do to increase student safety. Student safety is our top priority,” said the district’s Director of Safety, Austin Harrison.
“So with that, we have to make sure students are getting to school safely and getting home safely. And at times, that means they are getting picked up and buses are operating when there is limited visibility, due to darkness, so the illuminated lights increase the visibility for our community, for them to be able to see when a bus is out on the road, which in essence, increases student safety.”
The district’s Director of Transportation, Renee Dawson, said the signs first were presented to her last spring as a product that was being worked on. Once the product was ready to be marketed, Dawson said, she saw another product demonstration.
“Immediately, just the difference in the visibility of our bus in all kinds of lighting, not just darkness, but in a storm, in fog, in any situation — even in the middle of the day — a bus with an illuminated sign on the front and the back is going to be more visible to surrounding motorists. We just felt like it would benefit us no matter the time, the day, the weather, the situation, when our buses are on the road,” Dawson said.
The signs are automatically illuminated when the bus is running. Initially, the district purchased signs for four or five buses.
“We started with a sprinkling,” Dawson said.
“We were so impressed by the product that we now are working quickly to equip all of our buses with the front and rear sign. I would anticipate by the end of the school year or maybe sooner — I’d like to say spring — that all of our buses will have this safety feature.”
Dawson said the illuminated signs add to the other safety features of the district’s fleet of 52 buses that include stop arm cameras, seat belts and interior cameras.
“The district has done such a nice job upgrading and improving our fleet. This just seemed like a natural fit for us,” Dawson said.
“I’m sure this is something that we will start to see throughout the region and throughout the nation very quickly.”
