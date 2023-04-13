Relay for Life planning bake sale
AUBURN — DeKalb County Relay for Life will hold a bake sale from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 20 and 21 at The Sprinkling Can, 233 S. Main St., Auburn.
Proceeds from the event are for cancer research through American Cancer Society. DeKalb County’s Relay for Life will take place from 5-10 p.m. Friday, May 5 at Rieke Park lodge, 1800 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.