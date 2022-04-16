AUBURN — In an effort to raise funds for this year’s Big Brother Big Sisters of Northeast Indiana Bowl for Kids’ Sake event Josh Metcalf, of Auburn Brewing Company will be hosting a silent auction.
The auction will take place during a special event at the brewery today from 1-8 p.m. The event will include the Wood Smoked food truck from 4-7 p.m., with proceeds benefiting a team sponsored by the truck’s owners. There will also be live music featuring Jess Flamethrower from 7-10 p.m.
Metcalf and his staff at Auburn Brewing Company have teamed up with, his wife Emma’s team from Lyn-Maree's to take part in this year’s bowling event April 30 at Auburn Bowl. This year’s bowling event will be from 1-3 p.m.
This year, Metcalf’s fundraising goal is $5,000. The event today will help his team raise the needed funds.
Metcalf has been involved with Big Brothers Big Sisters since 2016, when he and Emma attended a Tin Caps game. A group of Bigs filed past with their Little Brothers and Sisters in tow, and Metcalf mentioned to Emma, “It might be kind of cool to do that someday, to have somebody look up to you and to help them through life.”
The couple signed up for the program and became a Big Couple to Little Brother Robert.
“They did a pretty good job as far as matching us for interests,” Metcalf said. “We like to do a lot of outdoor type stuff when it’s nicer out. We try to do every event that Big Brothers Big Sisters puts on.”
The couple said they provide support for their Big.
“He’s matured a lot because he was pretty young when we were matched, but overall I think he’s been a good kid the whole time,” Metcalf said. “It’s kind of just about being another person there for him to talk to.”
Today’s silent auction will feature a variety of items from the brewery including: a lifetime mug club membership, reserve outdoor seats for the brewery’s street party with the band Rekt this summer, pick the next beer the brewery will brew, a private yoga class, a Lyn-Maree’s gift basket and the opportunity to spend a day with Metcalf brewing a beer.
“One of the biggest things that I’ve noticed as a Big Brother is the people who work at Big Brothers Big Sisters have all seemed to really care about the kids and what their mission is,” he said. “That’s meant a lot to me, just seeing how much they care about it. It makes you more willing to support it when you see how passionate the people who actually work there are about the kids.”
For more information, to register a team, or to visit the 2022 Bowl for Kids’ Sake schedule, contact Big Brothers Big Sisters at 456-1600 or visit bbsnei.org.
