LEO-CEDARVILLE — Call it a period of adjustment.
That’s how incoming state Sen. Dr. Tyler Johnson, R-Leo-Cedarville, District 14, views his new role.
“I’m really just trying to get used to the pace of things and really understand what the office means,” Johnson said in a phone interview Tuesday while driving back from Indianapolis.
“A lot of this first couple of weeks has been orientation kinds of things. From that standpoint, we’re just getting started with that.”
Organization Day took place Nov. 22 and the Indiana Senate is set to reconvene for the legislative session Jan. 9.
Johnson is beginning his first term representing District 14. He was elected in November and succeeds long-time Sen. Dennis Kruse, R-Auburn.
A Grabill native and emergency physician, Johnson will serve on the following Senate committees: education and career development; elections; family and children services and health and provider services.
“Health and provider services is something I am very well-versed in,” he said. “I’m already being looked at to lead some of the conversation there, so I’m really looking forward to that.
“I really look at myself as a patient advocate in that role,” Johnson said. “I think you have a lot of interest whether it’s health care companies, or insurance companies or pharmaceutical companies, but rarely do we talk about patient or constituent in that process.
“I really look at myself as filling that role as patient advocate in the Statehouse.”
Johnson anticipates much discussion centered on Gov. Eric Holcomb’s public health commission, which is seeking $480 million to put toward public health.
“We want to make sure that money goes to good programs, that our taxpayer dollars are being used well for that,” Johnson stated. “A lot of the conversation is not whether it’s necessary or not, but about the amounts that are necessary and where that money goes, that you hold people accountable for how they use that money.”
Mental health will be another area of focus this session.
“It’s been a big topic of discussion of how we do better at publicly serving people in crisis and making sure people are healthy to participate in society and that they’re safe in that process,” he said. “There’s a big discussion about mental health and the systems that we have in place for mental health across Indiana.”
There are several teachers in Johnson’s family, including his mother, brother, aunt and uncle, so serving on the education committee is also close to his heart.
“I’m really interested in delving into that and seeing how we do education and can get it done,” Johnson said. “It takes up a large portion of our budget, K-12 education and college education, so I look forward to working on that.
“(We need) to look at it, opening up our minds to say, ‘Are we doing it the right way? Are we doing it this way because we’ve always done it this way?’”
Family and children services ties in nicely with health services, he said.
“That fits in well with my emergency medicine background in terms of dealing with people at times when they need us,” Johnson said. “The past two to three years, it’s been at the forefront of a lot of conversations.
“I think we do fairly well and making sure it continues to be that way.”
Like his campaign, Johnson said he is approaching his first legislative session with few expectations.
“I don’t think you go into it with a ton of expectations. I didn’t have a lot of an agenda when I was running — I tried to stay away from that,” Johnson said. “I talk with constituents every day.
“I tried not to have a huge agenda going in. You talk to constituents — everybody kind of has a different problem or approach and you try take that all in.
“You try to navigate some of that to decipher if there is a problem or if there is something that needs to be looked into further. … a lot of listening.
“I’m enjoying the process,” Johnson said. “I’m thankful for the opportunity to represent our district.”
District 14 encompasses most of DeKalb County, with the exception of the western townships that are part of state Sen. District 13. District 14 also covers 12 townships in eastern and southeastern Allen County, including Grabill, Harlan, Woodburn, Monroeville and Hoagland, to the Adams County line.
Committee hearings can be viewed online by visiting iga.in.gov. Legislative calendars, agendas, vote tallies and proposed legislation can also be found on this site.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.