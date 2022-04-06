AUBURN — One driver complained of pain following a two-vehicle accident south of Auburn at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department reported.
The accident was reported at 1:30 p.m. at the intersection of C.R. 29 and C.R. 52.
Police said Skyler I. Jordan, 20, of Auburn, complained of shoulder pain. He was treated and released at the scene by medics.
Police said a 2013 Ford Escape, driven by Larene F. Hunter, 78, of Auburn, and Jordan, driving a 2013 Nissan Juke, were both stopped at the intersection. Hunter told police she thought she had the right-of-way and entered the intersection. Jordan thought he had the right-of-way and entered the intersection.
Hunter was not injured. Police estimated damage to each vehicle to be $5,000. County police were assisted by Parkview DeKalb EMS personnel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.