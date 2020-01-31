AUBURN — After 17 years of collaboration, the DeKalb Chamber Partnership and Downtown Auburn Business Association are “handing over the keys” to the summer downtown cruise-in series to the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival, the organizations said Friday.
Auburn’s summer downtown cruise-ins are held around the DeKalb County Courthouse square once per month from May through September. The events have seen steady growth and are free for participants and visitors. The ACD Festival plans to continue these traditions and to keep the focus as a local, free event for all, a news release said.
“It has been a joy hosting the cruise-ins over the last 17 years. The events are growing each year. In 2019, we were at max capacity before the event start time most months. We feel that the festival is best equipped to carry these events into the future and build on them with fresh new ideas,” said Shannon Carpenter, executive director of the DeKalb Chamber Partnership.
Leslie Peel, the ACD Festival’s new executive director, said, “Our ACD Festival Board has been actively looking for ways to expand our mission’s focus of ‘celebrating and promoting automobile heritage’ throughout the year in our community, not just during ACD Festival week. We are so excited about this opportunity to continue an established, community-favorite, free event, and are confident the Festival can handle the logistics. We look forward to keeping the hometown feel of the downtown Auburn summer cruise-ins, and cannot wait to ‘take the wheel.’”
The ACD Festival already organizes the city’s largest cruise-in, which takes place during the festival on Friday of Labor Day weekend. It attracts an estimated 500-plus cars to downtown Auburn each year, extending beyond the courthouse square onto several side streets.
Dates for this year’s summer Cruise-Ins will again be on Thursdays, with the exact dates to be published very soon. The ACD Festival plans to continue to partner with organizations such as the Downtown Auburn Business Association, Auburn Main Street and the chamber, as well as engaging local businesses.
For more information on the downtown cruise-ins and how to get involved, people may contact Peel at 925-3600 or leslie@acdestival.org.
