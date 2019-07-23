FORT WAYNE — Steel Dynamics Inc. released its second-quarter 2019 financial results Monday, reporting net sales of $2.8 billion and net income of $194 million, or $0.87 per diluted share.
Comparatively, last year’s second-quarter net income was $362 million, or $1.53 per diluted share, with net sales of $3.1 billion.
SDI’s first-quarter 2019 net income was $204 million, or $0.91 per diluted share, with net sales also at $2.8 billion.
"The team delivered a solid second-quarter performance in a challenging steel-pricing environment,” said Mark D. Millett of Auburn, president and chief executive officer of SDI.
“A weakening scrap-price environment coupled with steel inventory destocking led to steel-buying hesitancy,” he said. “Despite these challenges, supported by the addition of United Steel Supply and the continued ramp-up of Heartland, our steel platform shipments improved.”
Millett added, “Underlying domestic steel demand remains intact, and we are seeing continued positive activity across most of the steel-consuming sectors, including automotive, energy and industrial customers. Additionally, as evidenced by our strong steel fabrication backlog, strength continues in non-residential construction.”
Second-quarter 2019 operating income for the company's steel operations was $295 million, 6% lower than sequential first-quarter results. The second-quarter average selling price for the company's overall steel operations decreased $23 to $879 per ton. The average ferrous scrap cost per ton melted at the company's steel mills decreased $22 to $316 per ton.
Second-quarter 2019 operating income from the company's metals recycling operations decreased to $11 million, compared to $20 million in the sequential first quarter.
Second-quarter 2019 operating income from the company's steel fabrication operations was a strong $31 million, or 49 percent higher than sequential first-quarter results, the company said.
"Based on domestic steel demand fundamentals, we are constructive concerning second-half 2019 North American steel market dynamics," Millett said. “There have been recent trade actions that we believe could have a positive impact in further reducing unfairly traded steel imports into the United States, including coated flat roll steel, which could have a significant positive impact for Steel Dynamics, as we are the largest non-automotive flat roll steel coater in the U.S.”
SDI also announced Monday that it will build a new flat roll steel mill in Sinton, Texas, near Corpus Christi.
"We are excited about our planned flat roll steel mill, and the anticipated long-term value creation it will bring through geographic and value-added product diversification,” Millett said. “We plan for the new steel mill to have product capabilities beyond existing electric-arc-furnace flat roll steel producers today, competing even more effectively with the integrated steel model and foreign competition. We have targeted regional markets that represent over 27 million tons of relevant flat roll steel consumption, which includes the growing Mexican flat roll steel market. This facility should have a meaningful competitive advantage in those regions.”
