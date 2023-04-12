Ashley motorcyclist injured trying to miss deer

ASHLEY — An Ashley man complained of leg and neck pain after he swerved to miss a deer, causing his motorcycle to crash in the 700 block of C.R. 27 just after 6 a.m. Wednesday, the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office reported.
Mark D. Elkins, 57, of Ashley, was taken by ambulance to Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne, for medical attention.
Police said he was traveling south on a 2011 Yamaha ZTF motorcycle in the 700 block of C.R. 27 when he swerved to miss a deer. Police said Elkins' motorcycle left the east side of the roadway, causing him to lose control. Elkins was ejected from the motorcycle. Police said he was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.
Police said the motorcycle sustained an estimated $5,000 in damage.
County police were assisted by the Ashley Marshal's Department, Ashley Fire Department and Parkview EMS.
