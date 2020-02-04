AUBURN — The Friends of the Spencerville Covered Bridge are ready to begin fundraising efforts to help pay for repairs to the historic structure, the group told the DeKalb County Council Monday morning.
Mary Hollabaugh-Diehl spoke on behalf of the group during the council’s monthly meeting and received an update on the project’s status.
The bridge has been closed to pedestrian and vehicular traffic since early October 2018, after an inspection found rotting timbers under a portion of the span.
Commissioner Don Grogg said preliminary figures provided in May 2019 estimated $162,723 would be needed for the structure’s rehabilitation, in addition to $111,100 that would be needed to purchase a new floor for the bridge. However, that figure will be less, since the commissioners already have purchased wood for the decking, Grogg said. There still would be costs associated with removing the existing decking and installing the new wood, Grogg noted.
DeKalb County Historian John Bry has applied for a $50,000 grant on the county’s behalf to help with the cost of rehabilitation, Grogg said, and the county is awaiting word on whether grant funds will be awarded. Grogg said Bry anticipates a decision on the grant application by May.
The county also has $122,745 in a fund for the bridge-repair project, Grogg added.
Hollabaugh-Diehl said her group has partnered with the Eastside Foundation and is ready to set up a donation fund for the bridge.
She noted that in 1981, when the bridge underwent a major overhaul, the commissioners donated old materials that were removed from the bridge to the Spencerville Community Club for the club’s fundraising efforts. She asked whether a similar arrangement could be made with the friends group for the floor planking that will be removed. In their meeting later Monday, the commissioners approved donating the old decking to the friends group.
Diehl said she is “inundated with questions daily” about the bridge.
“This bridge is very important to us,” she said. “When will it be open to traffic?”
Grogg said that will depend on when the county knows if it is receiving the $50,000 grant.
“It’s hard to say the time frame,” he added.
Hollabaugh-Diehl said the friends group hopes the bridge will be kept open to vehicular traffic and that supporters want to use the bridge for its intended purpose.
“We need traffic driving through that, 24/7,” she said. The closure of bridges starts their demise, she added.
The bridge has a three-ton weight limit.
The friends group will host a fish fry and auction March 27 at the Spencerville Community Club to raise money for the bridge. Supper will be served from 4-7 p.m. for freewill donations, and the auction will begin at 6:30 p.m.
Items are being accepted for live and silent auctions. Those wishing to donate items should contact Hollabaugh-Diehl at 249-5523, Roberta Carnahan at 750-3425, or Pat Hollman at 341-6676. A 5-kilometer race also is being planned for May to support the bridge.
“We’re excited,” Hollabaugh-Diehl said. “We know we can do this.”
State of the jail
Also Monday, DeKalb County Sheriff David G. Cserep II presented his State of the Jail report. The jail has a total of nine cell blocks with 105 beds. The total number of DeKalb County inmates at the jail and elsewhere fluctuated monthly from a low of 133 inmates in both June and December to a high of 174 in February, the report showed. The number of inmates housed at the jail, rather than at other facilities, ranged from 97 in July to 130 in February. Cserep said the number of pretrial inmates continues to grow.
The report contained photographs of damage sustained at the jail in 2019, including leaking air handlers in the kitchen and control room, cell block ceiling lights falling, damage to shower block walls, separation of concrete cell block walls and door jambs, exterior windows with condensation issues; locks that were “defeated” or compromised by inmates so they did not latch; deterioration of a padded cell that will cost $4,640 to replace; heating motors and pumps that Cserep said are “on borrowed time” and will cost $8,594 to replace; and repairs to the women’s public restroom that cost $34,786.
Last year, the sheriff’s department provided 58,003 miles of prisoner transport throughout the Midwest, the report said. The department issued 2,227 warning tickets and 1,703 traffic tickets; responded to 7,322 calls for service; provided 66 off-duty assists; made 478 arrests; responded to 784 accidents; and performed 8,319 security checks.
DeKalb County Highway Superintendent Ben Parker provided cost estimates for widening and reconstruction of a section of C.R. 56 between C.R. 327 and C.R. 17 that contains peat. An engineer’s report prepared by GeoSolutions Inc. said complete removal of the peat and marly soil and replacing it with compacted material is considered to be the most positive option. Excavations are anticipated to be as much as about 15 feet below the existing road surface and may be as much as 900 feet in length, the report said. The work is estimated to cost $2.27 million, with funds being available from the Indiana Department of Transportation, Parker said. Construction would take place in 2023.
Randy Fox provided an update on DeKalb County Airport business. He said the airport is working on an appraisal and offer for a home purchase as part of its extension project. The airport purchased wetland mitigation credits early in January for $560,800 and received $518,222 in federal funds and $28,790 in state funds to help pay for the credits.
“This purchase allows us to move forward with road construction and runway extension in the coming years,” Fox’s report said. “Between the wetland purchase and the home purchase, we will be seeking an additional appropriation to our Rainy Day Fund sometime in the near future.”
Commissioners’ President William Hartman reported the county earned $775,000 on investments in 2019.
