WASHINGTON — The Federal Communications Commission on Thursday authorized nearly $14.9 million in funding over the next decade to expand broadband to more than 11,500 unserved rural homes and businesses in Indiana.
The funding is part of the fifth wave of support from last year’s Connect America Fund Phase II auction. The provider, W.A.T.C.H. TV Company, will begin receiving funding later this month.
W.A.T.C.H. TV intends to serve more than 1,900 customers in DeKalb, Noble and Steuben counties of northeastern Indiana.
In a recent news release, W.A.T.C.H. TV said it would emphasize wireless technologies unused TV frequencies in areas with lower population densities or terrain challenges to achieve improved coverage.
The company said with broadband access, farmers can take advantage of advanced technologies such as precision agriculture to help monitor crops and increase yields.
Nationwide, the FCC authorized more than $112 million in funding over the next decade to expand broadband to 48,000 unserved rural homes and businesses in nine states in Thursday’s wave of funding.
“In rural areas stretching from Elkhart to Evansville, from the Ohio line to Illinois, the FCC is helping bring broadband to unserved parts of Indiana,” said FCC Chairman Ajit Pai. “It’s critical that rural communities in Indiana have the same access to digital opportunity that urban areas do. I’m pleased that today’s funding will support broadband to more than 11,500 unserved rural homes and businesses in the state.”
Statewide in Indiana, the FCC has authorized a total of date of $28.9 million to expand broadband to 24,516 rural homes and businesses.
In Thursday’s round of funding, three local counties received these amounts of support over 10 years:
• DeKalb County — $46,319 to serve 1,322 locations;
• Noble County — $6,251 to serve 278 locations; and
• Steuben County — $11,166 to serve 331 locations.
In each of the three local counties, the service is required to have minimum speeds of 25 megabytes per section downloading and 3 mbps uploading.
However, in 26 of the 39 Indiana counties receiving funding, the required minimum speeds are 100 mbps downloading and 20 mbps uploading.
In July, the FCC authorized similar funding to Mercury Wireless Indiana. It will receive $163,856 to serve 1,476 locations in Steuben County; $118,024 to serve 1,105 locations in LaGrange County; $111,477 to serve 1,338 locations in Noble County; and $25,810 to serve 905 locations in DeKalb County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.