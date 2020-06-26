AUBURN — The DeKalb County Health Department on Friday reported two new cases of COVID-19 in DeKalb County residents.
Both new patients are age 73, and both are reported to be recovering at home.
They raised the county’s total to 151 cases. DeKalb County now has seen 113 new cases in June, compared to only 38 from March 24 to May 31.
The new cases make a total of 16 in the past seven days, which is a slower pace than earlier in June.
DeKalb County has reported an age for all but two of its virus patients. The average age of those 149 patients is 43 years. Only 33 are 60 years or older, and the patients range in age from 4 months to 91 years. Only nine of the 151 total patients were reported to be hospitalized.
DeKalb County has reported four deaths from COVID-19: a 71-year-old whose death was reported Monday; an 82-year-old woman whose death was reported June 18; a 79-year-old man whose death was reported June 15; and a 65-year-old man who died April 13.
“Please continue to follow social distancing and hygiene guidelines. Additionally, please continue to wear a face mask in public settings,” the county Health Department said in a news release.
A total of 1,935 DeKalb County residents have been tested for COVID-19, with under 8% of those testing positive, according to Friday’s report from the Indiana Department of Health.
