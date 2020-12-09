Last week I wrote about a parenting plan possibly needing a focus on the specifics if you are co-parenting with a toxic ex, mentioning that you might even build your plan off of a standard plan outline. For you to have a better understanding about the importance of that, I want to share the basic content of a standard plan.
There is so much information in a parenting plan and even in a cordial, non-conflict co-parenting situation, the amount of information in a parenting plan is great, so having a base outline will allow you to see the need for each of these things to have careful consideration for specifics, that leaves little to no room for easy manipulation of the plan by a toxic ex.
This example is from a basic standard plan, with a small outline of just “parenting time.” Parenting time by definition, is time that each of you will be spending with your child(ren), as agreed or court-ordered, post-separation and/or divorce.
For “parenting time,” a standard plan would outline and include a general weekly visitation schedule, based on the custody order.
It will outline a holiday visitation schedule that could include Thanksgiving, Christmas, spring break as well as a fall break, should your area have that on their school break calendar. Thanksgiving and Christmas are holidays that for parenting plan purposes could be ordered for one parent to have the child(ren) on the odd years and the other parent to have them on the even years. Your plan may even include provisions for additional holidays such as Halloween and Independence Day.
Other parenting time visitation considerations are Father’s Day and Mother’s Day and federal holidays that fall on a Monday, if your transfer of possession is a Monday, as well as Father’s birthday and Mother’s birthday. And what about the child(ren)’s birthday? What will your plan include to accommodate fairness for both parents?
A big consideration for parenting time and one that will probably need to be most specific, especially if you are co-parenting with a toxic ex, is summer break. I want to include this example taken from “makingtwohomeswork.com” that is their summer visit example.
“Prior to age 10, Billy will continue the regular school schedule with the exception the father may elect by May 1, seven consecutive days of parenting time during the summer provided it does not interfere with any otherwise addressed parenting time. The mother may elect by May 15, seven consecutive days of parenting time provided it does not interfere with any otherwise addressed parenting time.
“At and after age 10, Billy will continue the regular school schedule with the exception the father may elect by May 1, 14 consecutive days of parenting time during the summer provided it does not interfere with any otherwise addressed parenting time. The mother may elect by May 15, 14 consecutive days of parenting time, provided it does not interfere with any otherwise addressed parenting time.”
I believe this example shows the need for specifics that will obviously change as your child gets older. I have a personal opinion about your parenting plan growing with your child(ren). I think it is too hard to try to put together a parenting plan that can work without complications for a young child up and until they reach the age of 18. Based on this example, what about phone calls with the other parent, during that time of possession? So many considerations.
I suggested mediation in a previous column as a way to come to an agreement about your parenting plan or to use that process to build a plan. As a family law mediator and co-parenting coach, I see the value in either one of those processes to accomplish that. Don’t rule that out as a means to get you on track to building your plan.
For each example given for all of the provisions of parenting time, if you are co-parenting with a toxic ex, just having a provision for Father’s Day (as an example), may need to include drop off and pick up time, the place transfer of possession will happen, who will be a designated drop off and/or pick up person, provisions for if one parent is delayed, etc. That is what I am talking about with specifics. You cannot leave room for a gray area that would allow any part of your agreement to be manipulated or misunderstood.
I hope you all have a great week.
