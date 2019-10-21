Auburn, IN (46706)

Today

A steady rain. The rain will be heavy at times. Thunder possible. High 67F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Cloudy and damp with a drenching rain early...then becoming clear overnight. Thunder is possible early. Low near 45F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.