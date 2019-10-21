AUBURN — The annual Healthy Halloween party will have a new sponsor this year — the YMCA of DeKalb County.
The event is moving to the YMCA at 533 North Street, Auburn. It is scheduled for Oct. 29.
The party will be open from 5-6 p.m. for participants with special needs and from 6- 8 p.m. for all participants.
The free event is open to the community and geared towards children. It is designed as a safe and healthy Halloween alternative for children and families, with a healthy treats, prizes and activities. The YMCA request that only family-friendly costumes be worn.
Prizes as the event will include a one-year YMCA family membership, bicycles, T-shirts and more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.