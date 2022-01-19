Local law enforcement officers arrest nine
AUBURN — County police officers made nine arrests Jan. 14-18, according to DeKalb County Jail records.
Buenaventura Ramirez-Toxhua, 41, of the 1100 block of Irene Street, Auburn, was arrested at 6 p.m. Jan. 14 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant from the DeKalb County Prosecuting Attorney.
Robert Rockey, 41, of the 7300 block of North Albion Street, Wawaka, was arrested at 6:45 p.m. Jan. 14 by the Waterloo Marshal’s Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated at the Class A and Class C misdemeanor levels and leaving the scene of an accident, a Class B misdemeanor.
Rick Radler, 28, of the 100 block of Pointe Street, Garrett, was arrested at 9 a.m. Jan. 15 by Garrett Police on a charge of operating a vehicle without ever receiving a license, a Class A misdemeanor.
Brooke Kerspilo, 40, of the 5700 block of Card Road, Reading, Michigan, was arrested at 12:25 p.m. Jan. 15 by Auburn Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle with an unlawful alcohol concentration in blood or on breath, both Class A misdemeanors.
Norman Runion, 64, of the 300 block of West 19th Street, Auburn, was arrested at 6:32 p.m. Jan. 16 by Auburn Police on a warrant from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department.
Jake Lucero, 26, of the 400 block of West 7th Street, Auburn, was arrested at 10:17 p.m. Jan. 16 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant.
John Kirby, 57, of the 100 block of East 17th Street, Auburn, was arrested at 1:57 p.m. Jan. 17 by Auburn Police on a warrant from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department.
Nathan Gamble, 22, of the 700 block of C.R. 71, Butler, was arrested at 9:22 p.m. Jan. 17 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant.
Kristopher King, 36, of the 600 block of C.R. 40, Garrett, was arrested at 5:40 a.m. Jan. 18 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a charge of invasion of privacy with a prior, a Level 6 felony.
