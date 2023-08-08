District 5 picnic rescheduled
AUBURN — Due to scheduling conflicts, the date for the Annual Free Picnic, to promote Auburn City Council District 5, will be held Wednesday, Aug. 16, starting at 6 p.m.
District 5 voters can meet their Auburn City Council member, Emily Prosser, who is also a Democratic candidate on the November ballot for the position. It will be an informal format so everyone can ask questions about their district.
Sponsored by the DeKalb County Democrats, the picnic is open to all Democrats and all voters, regardless of party, in Auburn District 5. Pizza, dessert and beverages will be provided.
Located within the 5th District, the picnic will be at Memorial Park — formerly Jaycee Park — at 604 Hazel St.
