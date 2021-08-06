Brightpoint has taken over providing Head Start services in DeKalb County. The change became effective July 1.
Head Start in DeKalb County formerly was administered by Garrett-Keyser-Butler schools.
Brightpoint received the competitive grant to operate the program, said Brightpoint’s vice president of early childhood services, Mary Lee Freeze.
Brightpoint operates Head Start and Early Head Start in Garrett and Waterloo and Head Start in Butler. It also oversees 40 Early Head Start home-based programs in DeKalb County.
There are eight children served at each Early Head Start site and 30 children served at each Head Start site, Freeze said.
Brightpoint also operates Head Start in Allen, Noble and Whitley counties.
Head Start programs are designed for low-income families as well as a number of children with an identified disability, Freeze said. Its programs and services are designed to get children ready for kindergarten as well as providing physical and health screenings and family services.
