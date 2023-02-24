AUBURN — The Community Foundation of DeKalb County has awarded its first quarter grants to 10 organizations for a total of $68,800.
All organizations are either located in or provide services in DeKalb County.
Grants awarded:
• Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum — $10,000 for emergency elevator repair.
• Community Transportation Network — $5,000 for a regional transportation assessment.
• DeKalb County Central United School District — $3,500 to purchase the Building Block Curriculum for early learning centers.
• Eastpoint Community Church — $1,800 for food for dinner church community outreach meals.
• Inspiration Ministries — $5,000 to purchase appliances and a HVAC system for a new women’s and family home during Month of Grace in March.
• JAM Center — $6,000 for professional development for their JAMEE and I14 educators.
• Remembering Rowan — $5,000 for DeKalb County bereavement outreach in 2023 and 2024.
• St. Martin’s Healthcare Inc. — $25,000 for its new mobile medical clinic.
• Waterloo-Grant Township Public Library — $5,000 for new community room furniture.
• Youth for Christ of Northern Indiana Inc. — $2,500 for its Campus Life program at DeKalb Central.
The Foundation accepts proposals from nonprofit organizations every quarter through a competitive process. Applicants can find more information about the grants and submit proposals through the Community Foundation’s grant portal located on its website at cfdekalb.org.
Applications for the second quarter are due April 1. Grant proposals submitted after the quarterly due dates will be considered for the following quarter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.