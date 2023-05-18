State police conduct safety inspection

AUBURN — It’s all about safety.
For four hours Thursday, Indiana State Police and motor carrier officers participated in “Operation Road Check,” a three-day event through the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance, using a performance-based brake check machine.
“What the machine does is tests the co-efficient of friction on the brakes compared to what the road surface is,” explained Indiana State Police Sgt. Jason Ward.
“You’ve always heard good brakes and bad brakes? We’re testing to make sure the brakes are within the spec limits of what they’re supposed to be,” he said. “Each truck, depending on how many axles, has a percentage it has to pass.
“The machine will give us a percentage of that based on each axle, and then it prints out either a pass or fail for the overall truck to make sure there’s enough braking force for that truck going down the road.”
Officers set up the brake check machine in the northbound rest park at mile marker 325 southwest of Auburn while troopers set up a few miles south to direct random trucks to the testing site.
“There are six troopers and two motor carriers out here today,” Ward said. During the four-hour testing period, which ran from 8 a.m. to noon, officers conducted 17 checks, with at least three trucks placed out of service due to a detected brake issue.
Those issues included brake function, chafed air lines and other safety-related items.
The CVSA is a civilian agency that puts together out-of-service criteria that trucks are required to operate by. Ward explains the CVSA creates a panel comprised of industry and enforcement representatives that agree to a series of safety guidelines. The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration writes the rules and regulations.
In addition to trucks, Indiana State Police also conducts bus safety inspections each year. Including trucks, troopers will conduct as many as 300 inspections per year.
