WATERLOO — The story of the American flag that braces wind and weather over Glenbrook/Dodge in Fort Wayne was the program Ted Braselton gave members of the John Houlton Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution May 8 at the Waterloo Public Library.
Member Karen Bash introduced Braselton, parts manager for the company, and said the Glenbrook flag is an iconic symbol of Fort Wayne to millions of people.
“The idea of the flag originated with Doug McKibben and it has flown over the dealership for 20 years, although it was in process two years before that,” said Braselton, who has been with the company for 14 years.
“The flag is meaningful for many people, especially after 9/11. Visitors often stop to ask about it, and veterans thank us for flying it. We fly it at half-mast for funerals and memorials.”
Made of nylon and weighing 80 pounds, the flag size is 50 by 80 feet. The flagpole is 43 inches in diameter and weighs 35,000 pounds. Its base has 400,000 pounds of concrete.
“We keep at least three flags in rotation ... because when one has to be taken down for repairs or whatever, we hoist another in its place. There are pulleys and cables that hold the flag, but it takes several men to handle the task,” Braselton said.
The flag has made an appearance nationally on the Weather Channel, been loaned to a NASCAR race in Texas, used by the Fort Wayne Komets, and featured at a Little League baseball event. Until recently when a company in Wisconsin erected a similar one, it was the largest in America.
Representing patriotism and the values for which America stands, “We honor it, respect, it and appreciated it,” Braselton said. “When we take it down or replace it, we do not let it touch the ground.”
After the program, Regent Nancy Brickley conducted a short business meeting. Assisting with the opening ritual was Jan Dantzer. Bash presented the minutes, Sue Anderson gave a treasurer’s report, and Liz Chmiel updated the chapter about membership. Hostesses were Alice Richards, Anderson and Brickley.
The next meeting will be June 12, at the home of Betty Willett, with members providing sack lunches.
