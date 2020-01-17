AUBURN — The United Way of DeKalb County will host its Power of the Purse Sip & See Tea Party on Friday, April 17, at the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum.
Proceeds from this annual philanthropic event support Community Impact grants. Luncheon tickets are priced at $40 each. Doors will open at 11 a.m., with lunch served at 11:30 a.m. This year’s event will be held in one session.
Guests will enjoy a light luncheon and tasty desserts, have an opportunity to enter a raffle for upscale purses and learn about the mission and success of the United Way.
Event tickets may be purchased by cash, check or credit card beginning March 3 at the United Way office, 208 S. Jackson St., Auburn.
Sponsorship opportunities are available for the event. The sponsorship deadline is Friday, Feb. 21. Those interested in becoming a “Pack a Purse” donor, either individually or with a group of friends or businesses, should contact the United Way office.
Power of the Purse donors are encouraged to contribute a purse with a minimum value $200 and fill it with additional goodies. The deadline to donate a purse is Friday, April 3.
For more information, visit the website, unitedwaydekalb.org/pop, or contact community impact coordinator Dawn Mason at 927-0995.
