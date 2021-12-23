BUTLER — After ratifying the DeKalb County Eastern Community School District’s collective bargaining agreement in November, the documents were signed Monday night, making it official.
Under the two-year agreement, beginning teacher salaries increased to $39,000 in 2021-22 and $40,000 in 2022-23. Effective and highly effective teachers who satisfy the experience factor are scheduled to receive an increase of $2,000 for 2021 and $1,500 for 2023, resulting in a $3,500 increase over two years.
After signing the contracts, the board also approved an additional bonus for staff and support staff. The Teacher Appreciation Grant funds are set aside by the state and are given to recognize teachers’ extraordinary efforts in working with students. Highly effective certified employees will receive a stipend of $1,500 and effective certified employees will receive $1,000. Further, full-time, non-certified employees will receive $750, full-time, school year non-certified employees receive $500 and all other non-certified employees receive a stipend of $250.
Superintendent Dr. Shane Conwell said the Teacher Appreciation Grant bonuses are something the school system has done for a number of years.
“I know the teachers appreciate it,” he said.
In an effort to continue to address staffing issues on those days when teachers are out of the classroom, the district will raise its pay for substitute teachers for the second half of the year.
Conwell said although the district has managed so far to keep teachers in the classroom, the bump in pay will give substitutes an added incentive to take open positions.
The school contracts with Educational Staffing Solutions who places and manages the substitute teachers. Beginning Jan. 3, the daily rate for substitute teachers will jump from $75 to $85 for those with a substitute license and $85 to $95 for those with a teacher’s license. ESS is also offering a referral program, offering $75 to faculty and staff in the district for each successful substitute referral, up to a maximum of $525 a year.
In other business:
• Donations to Impact Institute’s auto-body program were accepted in the form of body panels, parts, a bumper and door valued at $8,553.03.
• Resignations of Kathryn Purdy, Bright Horizons supervisor, and Dawn Kearns, NEISEC bus driver, were approved.
