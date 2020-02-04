RIVERVIEW, Florida — Auburn native Kristi McCart is competing for prizes on the renewed TV series, “The Biggest Loser.”
The second episode of the show’s new season airs tonight and every Tuesday at 9 p.m. on the USA Network.
McCart can’t reveal whether she won, or how much weight she lost in the competition, but she hopes she “inspires someone to get off the couch and make healthier choices.”
The competition was filmed last summer on the Biggest Loser campus just outside Santa Fe, Mexico.”
“I am now back to work and learning how to manage it all … and still try to keep health at the forefront,” McCart said. “I would like to continue to lose more. … I would go back tomorrow if I could. I’d pack my bags tonight.”
McCart lives near Tampa, Florida, where she works as an attorney in Riverview, Florida.
Born and raised in Auburn as Kristi Sattison, she graduated in 2006 from DeKalb High School, where she participated in cheerleading and volleyball. She continued cheerleading at Manchester College, earning a degree in 2009.
After graduating from Whittier Law School in California, she moved to Tampa and began working as an attorney in 2013. She opened a law practice with a friend in 2018.
Along the way, she met 1996 DeKalb graduate Tom McCart, and they married in 2010. He works as operations director for the Tampa zoo. Their son, Cole, is 1 1/2.
When she stepped on a scale shortly after Cole’s first birthday, McCart said, she realized something needed to change.
Last June, she saw a social media post saying “The Biggest Loser” was coming back to TV after a four-year absence. She applied for the cast on website and made an audition video. The next morning, she received a call from the show’s casting directors.
After 3-4 weeks of interviews, the show flew McCart to New Mexico for final auditions. She was sequestered for 12 days in August.
“We weren’t allowed to see any of the other contestants or talk to them” during that time, she said. The show chose 12 contestants and immediately took them to its campus.
Contestants were divided into two teams of six apiece. During the course of the show’s season, one contestant will be eliminated each week until only three remain in the running for a $100,000 prize. At the end, the others return to try for a $25,000 consolation prize.
“The first episode was pretty riveting,” McCart said. Her team lost a physical challenge that involved running a mile at 7,900 feet above sea level. “You can imagine there was a lot of huffing and puffing,” she said.
However, her team won the weekly weigh-in by losing the most weight. McCart had dropped 11 points from her starting weight of 264.
“It’s a very humbling experience standing on a scale in front of national television” in a Spandex outfit and sports bra, McCart said.
During their time with the show, the competitors worked out a couple of times a day, consulted with a nutritionist who set calorie goals, attended support groups, conversed with host Bob Harper and met with a therapist off-campus.
Erica Lugo of Dayton, Ohio, coached McCart’s “red” team.
“She herself lost 160 pounds on her own and has kept it off for five years,
so she understands the physical and emotional struggles we are going through,” McCart said about Lugo.
Competitors were kept isolated without phones, social media or television.
“We were in a bubble .. which really helps you focus on the task .. it gives you ample opportunity to work on yourself,” McCart said.
“I made sure I put in my best effort day in and day out, because there were so many people at home picking up the slack” she said. “I had a lot of people supporting me in my corner, but I also felt I was indebted to those people for allowing me to take weeks away to focus on myself.”
McCart is the daughter of Laurie Williams Burns and Mark Sattison. She said her biggest fan is her grandmother, retired teacher Kay Williams of Auburn.
On the show, McCart said, “Hopefully I do enough to show that feisty, strong women come from that corner” of Indiana, “but a caring, compassionate woman came from there.”
