AUBURN — Dave Clark, Bryan Graham, Josh and Emma Metcalf recently presented a check for $2,500 to the Auburn Police Department’s Emergency Response Team.
This marks Clark’s third year of raising money for the team to be used to purchase specialized equipment.
“I have had the opportunity to work beside these brave individuals for many years during my firefighter career, and I have the utmost respect for them. The community support this year was amazing, even with everything happening around us. I cannot thank Josh, Emma and Bryan enough for co-hosting the event with me.” Clark said.
The Emergency Response Team consists of nine members of the Auburn Police Department. The team handles difficult criminal situations, high-risk situations such as terrorism, hostage situations and the pursuit of highly dangerous criminals. They also assist other law enforcement agencies within Noble, LaGrange and Steuben counties.
“Thank you to all of this year’s sponsors — without you we could not had achieved this generous outcome,” Clark said.
He listed the sponsors as Jeremiah’s, Pizza Hut, Taylor Rental, Ben Davis, Lake City Bank, Cleaning w/ Carol, Carbaugh Jewelers, Trademark Title, Oak Partners, Bubba’s BBQ, Classic City Tattoo, the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum, Escape-It Auburn, Magnum Laser, Bryan Graham with Ruoff Mortgage, Auburn Brewing Company, Lyn-Maree’s Boutique, Steel Dynamics, Neal and Melanie Blythe, Dave Clark with North Eastern Group Realty, The Moose, Advance Auto, 1st Source Bank, Aardvark Home Inspectors, D and D Meat Processing, Ace Hardware, All About You Boutique, Beacon Credit Union, Byler Lane Winery, Italian Grille, Morgan Hefty State Farm, Zach Lightner with Burt Blee, Big City Cars, JD Metcalf Properties and the Eshbach Family.
