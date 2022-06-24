AUBURN — The Auburn Arts Commission has honored the memory of four former longtime members, Sirleine Smith, Priscilla Creaven, Deb Argast and Kathie Swaim.
The commission sponsored a concert featuring the Fort Wayne Jazz Combo and Colleen McNabb Everage at the DeKalb Outdoor Theater Friday in memory of the women.
At the concert, arts commission president Sheryl Prentice announced that the four women are the 2021 recipients of the Auburn Arts Commission’s Medal of Arts in the patron category.
“This lifetime achievement award is given to those individuals who have contributed to the promotion of the arts in the community for at least 25 years, in the role of visual arts, music, theater and dance, writer or patron,” Prentice said.
“These extraordinary women all had numerous achievements in their careers and lives, but they also shared their time, talent and treasure to help the arts commission become a catalyst for change in how DeKalb County valued the arts.”
Prentice noted that as a group of about 12, commission members all “wear a lot of hats.”
Smith, Prentice said, was the longtime director of Eckhart Public Library and used her library and organizational skills to collect and keep articles and photos for the commission scrapbooks. She also helped plan many events associated with the commission’s exhibits. Smith died March 8, 2020.
Creaven, a clinical psychologist, was an award-winning poet in the commission’s annual Snowbound Writers contest before joining the commission. She was the visionary for the commission’s “Sculptures on the Square,” exhibit, advocating to bring the life-size, realistic bronze statues to Auburn after seeing them in Troy, Ohio.
She served as the first “Sculptures on the Square” chairwoman, later co-chaired the “Pianos on the Square” exhibit and served as the commission’s vice president. She died April 14, 2021.
“Deb Argast, a longtime children’s librarian, was a dynamo of energy and creativity for the educational programs associated with our projects,” Prentice said.
“She was an expert at recycling a multitude of things into works of art in a hands-on, interactive way. She sang, played the guitar, had an alter ego of Fifi the Clown and was a grand champion pie baker in addition to generously giving her time to many organizations.”
Argast moved to Lincoln, Maine, for retirement but still kept in touch with the arts commission’s activities, Prentice added. She died May 12, 2021.
Swaim, a non-profit consultant and lifelong Girl Scout, brought her fundraising and grant writing skills to the table.
“She truly believed she could raise funds for anything, and she taught the rest of us how to ask for money,” Prentice said.
“Kathie had two guiding principles for fundraising: First, decide what you want to do, then raise the money for it — just the opposite of how most people do it. Secondly, know every detail of your project, inside and out, because no one will give you money if you can’t tell them how you are going to spend it.”
Swaim served as chairwoman of “Sculptures on the Square: Encore” exhibit in 2010 and was vice president of the commission.
Swaim and Argast also were the founding donors in establishing the Auburn Arts Commission Endowment, held at the Community Foundation DeKalb County, “because they believed in the future of the commission,” Prentice said. Swaim died Nov. 7, 2021.
The arts commission will make a donation in memory of each woman to their chosen charities.
