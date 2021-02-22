AUBURN — A fire southeast of Auburn destroyed a mobile home Friday morning, the Auburn Fire Department reported.
All occupants escaped the home safely, and no injuries occurred, said Auburn Fire Chief Michael VanZile.
Auburn Firefighters were dispatched to 4709 C.R. 68 at 8:09 a.m. They arrived at 8:20 a.m. to find a fully involved mobile home fire.
Firefighters declared the blaze under control at 9 a.m. They returned to their stations at 11:40 a.m.
Auburn firefighters were assisted at the scene by the Garrett, Southeast, Northeast and Jackson Township fire departments and Parkview EMS.
