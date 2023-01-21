Monday
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Commissioners, courthouse, Auburn.
5 p.m. — Butler Redevelopment Commission, Butler City Hall, council chambers, 215 S. Broadway.
6 p.m. — Garrett-Keyser-Butler school board, Garrett High School, room 120, 801 E. Houston St.
6 p.m. — Hamilton Redevelopment Commission, Town Hall, 900 S. Wayne St.
7 p.m. — Hamilton Plan Commission, Town Hall, 900 S. Wayne St.
Tuesday
5:30 p.m. — Butler Parks and Recreation Board, Butler City Hall, 215 S. Broadway.
6 p.m. — Auburn Board of Zoning Appeals, council chambers, 206 E. 9th St.
6 p.m. — Auburn Parks and Recreation Board, Rieke Park Lodge, 1800 N. Indiana Ave.
7 p.m. — Corunna Town Council, Town Hall, 102 N. Bridge St.
Wednesday
1 p.m. — Hamilton Town Council, Town Hall, 900 S. Wayne St.
5 p.m. — Waterloo Redevelopment Commission, Waterloo Town Hall.
5 p.m. — DeKalb County Redevelopment Commission, courthouse, Auburn. An executive session will take place at 5:30 p.m. to receive information about and interview prospective employees.
6 p.m. — St. Joe-Spencerville sewer district, meeting at the Spencerville Community Club, 5629 C.R. 68.
Thursday
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Drainage Board, Commissioners’ Court, second floor, courthouse.
6 p.m. — Auburn Tree Commission, council chambers, 206 E. 9th St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.