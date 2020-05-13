AUBURN — The DeKalb County Election Board met Monday and has completed plans for early voting for the 2020 primary election.
The primary election that had been scheduled for May 5 was postponed to Tuesday, June 2, in response to the COVID-19 public health emergency.
Early voting opportunities will take place:
• Tuesday, May 26 through Friday, May 29, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.,
• Saturday, May 30, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., and
• Monday, June 1, from 8 a.m. to noon.
Early voting locations are:
• the DeKalb County Office Building basement, 215 E. 9th St., Auburn, using the 10th Street entrance; and
• New Hope Christian Center Unity Hall, 900 S. Wayne St. Waterloo.
Election Day voting will take place Tuesday, June 2, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. DeKalb County voters may cast their ballots at any vote center that is convenient for them. DeKalb County voters no longer are restricted to specific polling locations.
Vote center Election Day polling locations will be at the Ashley Community Building; Auburn First United Methodist Church; Butler American Legion post; Coburn Corners Church of Christ; Corunna Fire Station; Dayspring Community Church of Auburn; Hamilton Life Center; Heritage Community Church south of Auburn; Judy A. Morrill Recreation Center in Garrett; and New Hope Christian Center in Waterloo.
There will be no voting in the DeKalb County Courthouse.
Voters are encouraged to wear masks when voting in person at the polls and to adhere to social distancing by putting at least 6 feet between themselves and others at polling locations.
The DeKalb County Clerk’s Office will be mailing a postcard to voter households next week with voting information, said DeKalb County Clerk Holly Albright.
Albright’s office still is accepting applications for absentee ballots. The last day her office can mail a ballot is Thursday, May 21, so all applications for an absentee ballot must be received by her office by Thursday May 21.
“We have mailed out nearly 2,500 absentee ballots by mail,” Albright said Tuesday.
Democratic poll workers also are needed for the June 2 primary.
“Elections are conducted bi-partisan, and it is the Democratic and Republican parties’ responsibility to find poll workers to staff the polls, and the Democrats still have spots that need filled,” Albright said.
Persons interested must have voted Democrat in the 2018 primary election. The pay ranges from $125 to $140 depending on the assigned position. Polls are open 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Interested persons can contact DeKalb County Democratic Chair Suzanne Drerup-Davis at 925-2607 or Albright at 925-9787, ext. 6.
