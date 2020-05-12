The American Red Cross is sponsoring three blood donation drives in DeKalb County in the weeks ahead.
• American Legion, 515 W. 5th Ave., Garrett, Tuesday, May 26, 1-5:30 p.m.; and
• YMCA of DeKalb County, 533 North St., Auburn, Friday, May 29, noon to 5 p.m.; and
• Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 500 E. 7th St., Auburn, Tuesday, June 2, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The Red Cross is encouraging donors to make appointments in advance at RedCrossBlood.org.
A blood donation takes about an hour from start to finish, but the actual donation itself only takes about 8-10 minutes. Donors can save up to 15 minutes at the blood drive by completing a RapidPass. With RapidPass, donors complete the pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of donation, from a mobile device or computer. To complete a RapidPass, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Red Cross Blood Donor App.
To donate blood, individuals need to bring a blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification that are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent as allowed by Indiana law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also must meet certain height and weight requirements.
