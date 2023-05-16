Horsemen set Summer Fest 2023 dates
AUBURN — The DeKalb Horsemen’s Association has announced its dates for Summer Fest 2023
The festival will take place Friday, July 14, from 3 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., featuring a fish dinner for $12 per person. The festival continues Saturday, July 15, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., featuring a barbecue chicken lunch for a freewill donation.
On both days, there will be demonstrations of all kinds, carriage rides, wagon rides and a petting zoo. Other activities will be announced as details are confirmed.
The DeKalb County Horsemen’s Association, based in Auburn, is an organization of owners and enthusiasts of draft horses and mules. The membership comes from DeKalb, Noble. LaGrange, Steuben and Allen counties.
The association operates a Draft Animal Museum at 5873 C.R. 427, Auburn, featuring a collection of wagons, carriages and hearses, and a variety of agricultural horse-drawn implements and hand tools.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.