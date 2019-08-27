AUBURN — The YMCA of DeKalb County is hosting an event for its Silver Club of older adults on Thursday at 11 a.m.
People are invited to meet in the YMCA Cafe for a free cookout and fellowship. All are welcome. People do not have to be YMCA members. Anyone who has questions may contact Jon Lies at j.lies@ymcadekalb.org or call the YMCA at 925-9622.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.