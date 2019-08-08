AUBURN — City parks will get new playground equipment and security cameras, with Thursday’s approval by the Auburn Board of Public Works and Safety.
Security cameras will be installed at Eckhart Park to cover the parking lot, exterior of restrooms, office, and a future skate park on the site of the former swimming pool.
At Thomas Park, a new camera will be installed between the two dog parks, covering a 360-degree view.
“We’ve had some upticks of vandalism throughout the park system,” Parks Superintendent Eric Ditmars told the three board members. “This is the first stepping stone, going forward, as we look at other parks, also.”
The board authorized Ditmars to purchase a new vehicle for his department from Ben Davis Ford.
Police Chief Martin D. McCoy reported that Detective Stacy Sexton is retiring after 21 years with the Auburn Police Department.
At McCoy’s request, the board approved three street closings:
• for the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Club, closing a portion of Wayne Street on Aug. 30 from 10-11 a.m. to line up for a caravan to Fort Wayne;
• for the Auburn Main Street organization, closing Jackson Street alongside James Cultural Plaza for First Friday events on Sept. 6; and
• closing Chestnut Court for a block party Sunday from 4-8 p.m.
The board approved a request from a local cinematographer to use Auburn Cemetery for scenes in a music video. The approval is subject to approval of insurance coverage by the city’s legal department
Plans call for making the video on Aug. 24, when 100 people would dress as zombies for the scene.
Auburn Cemetery lies along South Union Street between 18th and 19th streets and is overseen by the city.
The board agreed to begin the search for a consultant to help write a new comprehensive plan for the city in 2020
“Our current comprehensive plan is from 1988,” said Amy Schweitzer, director of the city Department of Building, Planning and Development.
Schweitzer obtained approval of plans to extend a sanitary sewer for 565 feet to serve Sunrise Apartments, a development planned on East 7th Street, directly south of DeKalb Health.
The board also approved an agreement with Crosswinds for a pilot of a mental wellness employee assistance program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.