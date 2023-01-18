BUTLER — The Butler City Council is moving to create a new downtown commercial zoning district.
At its meeting Monday night, the council approved the first and second readings of an ordinance amending the city’s comprehensive plan creating the downtown commercial district.
The district is for traditional downtown uses, including low to moderate intensity commercial, retail, service, eating and entertainment establishments. The district is to promote a strong pedestrian-oriented downtown and there are to be no dwelling units on ground floors, according to the ordinance.
City Attorney Cedric Hollabaugh noted the ordinance comes before the council with a favorable recommendation from the Butler Plan Commission, which conducted a public hearing Jan. 9.
“I really feel it’s probably been a long time coming,” said City Planner Vivian Likes.
“General Business allows for a much stronger use and to protect our historic district … this just helps to create some standards for facades, architectural facades, so I think it was something that needed to be done.“
The district applies to the area south on Broadway from the intersection of Main Street and Broadway to the intersection of South Broadway and Depot Street; east on East Main Street from the intersection of Main Street and Broadway to the intersection of East Main Street and Pearl Street; west on West Main Street from the intersection of Main Street and Broadway to the intersection of West Main Street and John Street.
A third and final reading of the ordinance will take place at the council’s Feb. 6 meeting.
Also Monday, the council approved a resolution to encumber a total of $6,933,335 in funds from 2022 for 2023.
Clerk-Treasurer Angela Eck explained the city has several contracts and purchase orders outstanding that were not fulfilled by the end of 2022.
In Monday’s Board of Works meeting, the board approved an agreement for services with the DeKalb County Economic Development Partnership. The city will pay $12,000 to retain the services of the corporation for 2023.
Anton King, president and CEO of the partnership, reviewed some of the highlights of 2022.
King said the county saw about $177 million of new private investment last year, which is about on par with the year prior.
“Economic development numbers wise, we had a good year altogether, holistically,” King said.
King said that covers about 74 different projects, including five within the City of Butler.
Fire Chief Jimmie Eck reported the department had 629 calls in 2022, with spikes at both ends of the year. He reported 74 runs in January and 66 in December, with an average of about 52 calls a month. He reported a decrease in false alarms over the previous year.
The board accepted a bid of $247,000 from L.C. United Painting Company of Sterling Heights, Michigan, for the city’s 300,000-gallon water tower painting project. The company submitted the low bid, with bids ranging from $247,000 to $422,800, the board heard.
L.C. United Painting Company most recently completed projects include tank rehabilitation projects in Millersburg, Decatur and Grabill.
Work is expected to take place in the late summer, City Superintendent Eric Dohner said.
Interim Wastewater Superintendent Scott Lanning provided an overview of 2022. He noted that the long-term control plan has been to get the city’s combined sewer overflows under control.
“When our system takes in all it can handle, it overflows into the Big Run Ditch,” Lanning explained.
“We don’t like that. IDEM (Indiana Department of Environmental Management) doesn’t like that. And so the long-term control plan was an agreement we came up with IDEM for us to get those events under six discharges into the Big Run Ditch a year,” Lanning said.
“Over the last decade, usually we had between 20 and 30 CSOs a year,” Lanning said.
Lanning said the city has captured a lot of storage over the last year and also processed and treated stormwater.
“The combination of the engineering efforts and the wastewater staff efforts, as of February 2022 through the end of the year, we had zero CSOs,” Lanning said.
Lanning said the average cost of working a storm event is about $1,200.
“That’s an average of $42,000 a year we were spending just responding to wet weather events. That’s $42,000 a year we didn’t spend last year, and many years, it was a lot more than that.”
The board accepted a bid of $1,200 from Mark Eicher to purchase a 20-foot wide strip of property just west of 508 E. Main St. The board had established a minimum bid of $1,000. Eicher’s bid was the only one received.
